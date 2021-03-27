Julianne Hough sparks fan reaction with series of beach photos The star was posing up a storm on the beach

Julianne Hough had a fun day out at the beach, and to celebrate the occasion she posted a series of sensational photos onto her social media.

The former Dancing with the Stars professional perfectly used the sun to create a stunning set of snaps.

In the series of six pictures, Julianne looked perfect in a green sleeveless top.

"When the light hits… strike a pose," the star simply wrote. Her post sparked a huge fan reaction, as many in the comments went wild over the snaps. "Gorgeeeee," wrote friend Vanessa Hudgens.

"Always stunning!!!" wrote another fan, while a third added: "Um woah, totally breathtaking."

A different admiring fan added: "You are breathtakingly beautiful. Wish I could do my makeup like yours."

The star's beach pictures sparked a massive fan reaction

One fan was lost in the dancer's eyes, as they wrote: "Your eyes are the most beautiful ones I've ever seen," while a different fan compared her to a mythical sea creature, simply writing: "Mermaid."

Earlier this week, the former America's Got Talent judge stunned fans with an announcement no one saw coming when she and actress Nina Dobrev confirmed they were going into the wine business.

The friends announced the launch of their Fresh Vine Wine brand, a low-calorie, low-carb, no additives, keto and vegan-friendly, gluten-free wine.

Her lengthy Instagram message read: "What better than hanging with your Best Friend? I’d say enjoying a delicious glass of wine... whilst hanging with your best friend! So excited to share this big news with you all!

The dancer wowed fans with a recent change in appearance

"If this past year has taught us anything, it's that connection and celebrating the little things are so incredibly important to the emotional, mental and physical well-being of us all.

"Through all of the ups and downs, @Nina and I have always found ourselves sharing and experiencing those moments together, often with a glass of wine in hand.

"We both try to lead active, holistic lifestyles so we wanted to share a product that compliments that way of life without compromising the premium quality and honors the artistic craft of wine making. Cut to @freshvinewine."

SHe continued: "This passion project has been a long time coming for both of us, and I can't wait for you and your loved ones to share a glass of our wine, for whatever moment of your life calls for it. Cheers to a new chapter."

