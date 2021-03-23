Julianne Hough surprises fans with unexpected news Nobody saw this coming!

Julianne Hough left fans so excited on Monday when she shared some amazing news - and she looked incredible doing it.

The Dancing with the Stars professional made an announcement on Instagram and revealed she has a brand new business which is totally unexpected.

MORE: Julianne Hough's fans can't get over her lips after stunning transformation

The fitness guru is going into the wine business and has launched a line of low-calorie, low-carb, no additives, keto and vegan-friendly, gluten-free wine!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough shows off her incredible dance moves inside her LA home

Julianne has teamed up with her friend and actress, Nina Dobrev, and posted several images of them together to share the good news about their Fresh Vine Wine.

Her lengthy Instagram message read: "What better than hanging with your Best Friend? I’d say enjoying a delicious glass of wine... whilst hanging with your best friend! So excited to share this big news with you all!

"If this past year has taught us anything, it's that connection and celebrating the little things are so incredibly important to the emotional, mental and physical well-being of us all.

MORE: Julianne Hough looks incredible in high-cut bodysuit for celebratory photo

SEE: Julianne Hough shares rare photo of her three sisters – and they all look the same

Julianne has teamed up with Nina Dobrev for a new wine venture

"Through all of the ups and downs, @Nina and I have always found ourselves sharing and experiencing those moments together, often with a glass of wine in hand.⁣⁣

"We both try to lead active, holistic lifestyles so we wanted to share a product that compliments that way of life without compromising the premium quality and honors the artistic craft of wine making. Cut to @freshvinewine.

MORE: Julianne Hough performs jaw-dropping stunt in tiny yellow bikini

READ: Nina Dobrev reveals health and fitness secrets

Julianne and Nina are so excited to work together

"Our wines are low-calorie, low-carb, no additives, keto and vegan friendly, gluten free….and freakin’ delicious! We collaborated and created the most delicious blends of Cabernet, Pinot, and Chardonnay, now shipping to 48 states (Rosé coming soon!). Check out our exclusive announcement in @forbes by visiting the Fresh Vine website linked in my bio! ⁣⁣

⁣⁣"This passion project has been a long time coming for both of us, and I can’t wait for you and your loved ones to share a glass of our wine, for whatever moment of your life calls for it. ⁣⁣Cheers to a new chapter."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.