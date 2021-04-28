﻿
christina-anstead-car

Christina Anstead's children are adorable in unexpected photo from inside family home

The mum-of-three recently put her home up for sale

Hannah Hargrave

Flip or Flop's Christina Anstead shared a very cute photo from inside her family home on Wednesday and all three of her children were featured. 

The TV star took to her Instagram Stories to venture inside her bedroom to capture the image without her offspring even realising. 

The unexpected photo featured Hudson, Brayden, five, and Taylor, ten, sitting in bed mesmerised by something on the TV.

Her oldest snuggled up to her youngest on the floor while Christina's middle child stole a spot on the bed with their dog. 

The mum-of-three added a crying with laughter emoji to the snapshot and clearly found the scene hilarious. 

The day before, Christina shared her utter delight at the fact her two boys appear to finally be getting along. 

christina-anstead-children

Christina captured the heartwarming photo 

She posted a photo of Brayden and Hudson sharing a brotherly kiss and wrote: "Only took 19 months - but (today)they like + love each other."

Her fans knew exactly what she was talking about and commented: "Took my girls 18 years," and, "priceless pic! Love this," with another adding, "they'll be life-long friends".

From the looks of Christina's new photo, all three of her children appear to be getting along, which will be music to her ears. 

christina-anstead-son

Christina is a doting mum to her children 

Christina is juggling her career with being a single mum after splitting from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in September 2020. 

Despite the break up she continues to co-parent successfully with both Hudson's dad, Ant, and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, who she shares her two oldest children with. 

christina-haack-anstead-bikini

She's thrilled her boys are finally getting along 

Christina also continues to work with Tarek on their show, Flip or Flop, and he told Us weekly: "We're co-parenting, we're filming [Flip or Flop], we’re business partners, so things are going better than they’ve been in a long time.

"That's great for us. You feel it on the set. The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season's episodes are some of the best we've ever done. Who would have thought 10 years later the show is getting better?"

