Christina Anstead's children are adorable in unexpected photo from inside family home The mum-of-three recently put her home up for sale

Flip or Flop's Christina Anstead shared a very cute photo from inside her family home on Wednesday and all three of her children were featured.

The TV star took to her Instagram Stories to venture inside her bedroom to capture the image without her offspring even realising.

MORE: Christina Anstead celebrates sweet family moment - and she can't believe it

The unexpected photo featured Hudson, Brayden, five, and Taylor, ten, sitting in bed mesmerised by something on the TV.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Anstead flirts with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and he has the best reaction

Her oldest snuggled up to her youngest on the floor while Christina's middle child stole a spot on the bed with their dog.

The mum-of-three added a crying with laughter emoji to the snapshot and clearly found the scene hilarious.

MORE: Christina Anstead shares gorgeous beach photo to mark special occasion

READ: Christina Anstead's ex-husband shares happy update on their relationship

The day before, Christina shared her utter delight at the fact her two boys appear to finally be getting along.

Christina captured the heartwarming photo

She posted a photo of Brayden and Hudson sharing a brotherly kiss and wrote: "Only took 19 months - but (today)they like + love each other."

Her fans knew exactly what she was talking about and commented: "Took my girls 18 years," and, "priceless pic! Love this," with another adding, "they'll be life-long friends".

MORE: Christina Anstead's new photo with ex-husband has fans saying the same thing

From the looks of Christina's new photo, all three of her children appear to be getting along, which will be music to her ears.

Christina is a doting mum to her children

Christina is juggling her career with being a single mum after splitting from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in September 2020.

Despite the break up she continues to co-parent successfully with both Hudson's dad, Ant, and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, who she shares her two oldest children with.

MORE: Christina Anstead wows in turquoise bikini for family photo

She's thrilled her boys are finally getting along

Christina also continues to work with Tarek on their show, Flip or Flop, and he told Us weekly: "We're co-parenting, we're filming [Flip or Flop], we’re business partners, so things are going better than they’ve been in a long time.

"That's great for us. You feel it on the set. The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season's episodes are some of the best we've ever done. Who would have thought 10 years later the show is getting better?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.