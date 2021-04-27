Christina Anstead celebrates sweet family moment - and she can't believe it The Flip or Flop star is a mum-of-three

Christina Anstead revealed she’s been waiting months for something big to happen - and it just has!

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet family milestone involving her two youngest children.

MORE: Christina Anstead wows in turquoise bikini for family photo

Christina shared a snapshot of Brayden and Hudson bonding with a brotherly kiss and wrote: "Only took 19 months - but (today)they like + love each other."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Anstead's oldest children show off their dance moves

Her fans knew exactly what she was talking about and commented: "Took my girls 18 years," and, "priceless pic! Love this," with another adding, "they'll be life-long friends".

Christina shares her oldest daughter, Taylor, ten, and Brayden, five, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and her youngest boy, Hudson, with Ant Anstead, who she divorced in 2020.

MORE: Christina Anstead's new photo with ex-husband has fans saying the same thing

READ: Christina Anstead's ex-husband makes alarming discovery in video with their son

She co-parents with both her former husbands and it looks like they are doing a great job.

The adorable moment thrilled Christina

Christina decided to start fresh recently and put her Newport Beach house on the market.

Her ex, Ant, has also been searching for a new property and recently took Hudson on an exciting house-hunting venture - with disastrous results.

MORE: Ant Anstead makes heartfelt revelation about being separated from his children

SEE: Christina Anstead shares rare photo of all three children inside family home

The British TV presenter shared an alarming video inside a house where he discovered live wires exposed in the shower!

Christina also has a daughter, Taylor

He said: "We are doing a bit of house hunting and there are a few hazards in some of these houses.

"This is probably the worst because I'm downstairs and this is the shower and this and this… are live wires," he said pointing to some fixtures by the showerhead. He added: "I know. Deathtrap."

RELATED: Christina Anstead shares health update after defending her body

While his search for a house might not be going so well, he insists his relationship with Christina is working out.

He opened up to HELLO! about co-parenting and said: "Being that we both have experience with co-parenting has certainly helped make it easy. We have found a groove that works for us both and puts Hudson first."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.