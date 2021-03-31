Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz reveals his surprising nickname The actress and oldest Beckham boy got engaged in July

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz often express their love for each other on social media – much to the delight of their followers.

But on Tuesday, the actress appeared to confuse her fans when she revealed her surprising nickname for her husband-to-be.

Posting two loved-up photos of the pair, Nicola shared that her pet name for Brooklyn is "Seth".

"Me and Seth," she captioned the snaps. Making it clear that Nicola was indeed talking about him, Brooklyn replied: "Love you baby xxx me and you forever," followed by a red heart emoji.

Many fans were quick to question, "Who is Seth?", while others queried whether Nicola affectionately referred to Brooklyn as "Seth" because he reminds her of Seth Cohen – a character played by Adam Brody on TV drama The O.C, which ran from 2003 until 2007.

"Who the [expletive] is Seth?" commented one confused follower. Another said: "Is this an OC TV show reference?" A third added: "Is he your Seth Cohen?"

Nicola revealed she calls Brooklyn 'Seth'

The couple, who got engaged last July, recently had matching butterfly tattoos inspired by a picture Brooklyn took while watching Nicola work on new drama Lola James.

Brooklyn got two large butterflies tattooed onto his arm, while Nicola had a small one inked onto her chest.

Earlier this month, the couple even had matching gold necklaces made using their wisdom teeth.

The couple got engaged last July

Last week, Brooklyn took to his Instagram Stories to share his and Nicola's new bling, resharing a post from the actress which read: "I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces. @brooklynbeckham you're my best friend."

He added: "Words can't describe how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz. I'm the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever."

He later added a close-up of their new necklaces and said: "The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancée x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you @nicolaannepeltz."

