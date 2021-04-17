Victoria Beckham parties with Kim Kardashian in Miami ahead of 47th birthday The famous duo hit up Pharrell Williams' new hotel

Victoria Beckham had a jumpstart on her birthday celebrations on Friday when she joined Kim Kardashian for a wild night out in Miami.

The fashion designer – who turns 47 on Saturday – was spotted having her photos taken with Kim and her husband David Beckham at the opening of Pharrell Williams' new hotel, The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach.

In a video posted on fan page Kardashian Video on Instagram, Victoria can be seen posing close to Kim who is stood beside David as they all pose for the flashing lights.

Victoria has yet to share any photos or images from the night on her own social media, but she did give herself a birthday shout-out on Saturday morning.

Posing on a table surrounded by birthday decorations in an old shoot for Glamour magazine, Victoria looked very glamorous wearing a paper party crown on her head and a nude peplum dress.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to me! And happy Saturday! Kisses! Xx Image by @ellenvonunwerth for @glamourmag."

Victoria gave herself a birthday shout-out on Instagram

Victoria's fans were quick to send their birthday wishes, with one commenting: "Happy Birthday Victoria what a powerhouse you are."

A second wrote: "Happy Birthday VB! Love this image!" While a third added: "Happiest Birthday to one of the most iconic human beings on earth!"

David and Victoria have been spending plenty of time in Miami now that he has his own football team, Inter Miami.

Inside one of the apartments in Victoria's Miami building

According to the Observer, the couple live in a £19million property that is located within the One Thousand Museum, a seven-star resort with 62 floors and only 100 occupants.

Professional photographs have been released of several suites inside, and while it's not clear which one is owned by Victoria and David, they do provide a more in-depth look at a living area inside the residence.

The photos showed a large sofa with zebra-print and black cushions, and palm-tree style lampshades made from white pampas grass.

Each room boasts incredible views over Miami's beaches, with floor-to-ceiling windows spanning every wall, and other furniture includes several circular side tables, and curved leather armchairs.

