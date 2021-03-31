Kaley Cuoco moved to tears after receiving beautiful gift The star is a keen dog lover

Kaley Cuoco has been moved to tears after an incredibly special gift was sent to her by comedian Rebecca Corry.

The Big Bang Theory star is a huge animal lover, with her Instagram bio describing her as having "many four-legged kids".

And the gift sent to her reflected this as it was a huge portrait of a pit bull lounging in an open suitcase.

The Flight Attendant star was at a loss for words with the thoughtful gift, as she wrote: "When this shows up at your door. No words, only tears!"

She then sent huge thanks to Rebecca, who is also the president of the Stand Up For Pits Foundation, which aims to stop discrimination against pit bull breed dogs.

"@rebeccacorry it's beyond beyond beyond!" the actress wrote. "I will treasure this forever, thank you!"

Kaley is a proud owner of many pets including a rabbit, a dog and even a goat, and she also campaigns for animal rights.

The gift moved the star to tears

The star recently gave fans a heartwarming update as revealed a dog she'd wanted to save in 2019 was currently living a very happy life.

"Taz (formerly Muffin) is a spunky, playful little dog!" she revealed. "He's shy at first but LOVES people once he feels safe.

"He loves other dogs as well but it's his mission to chase cats."

Alongside animals, the 8 Simple Rules actress is a keen fitness fanatic and has left fans impressed with her incredible balancing skills.

The actress is a huge animal lover

Her love of animals shone through with her workout gear as she opted to wear some black sweatpants and a yellow T-shirt that read: "Whatever, I'll stay home with my dog."

In a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, Kaley balanced on a blue exercise ball, helped by some mobility sticks.

Referencing how difficult the workout was, she looked at the camera and said: "This is way harder than it looks… way harder."

Her trainer, Ryan Sorensen, encouraged her to drop the sticks, but the actress was very reluctant, before finally relenting and dropping one while impressively keeping herself upright and balanced using her body and the other stick.

She was then encouraged to drop the second stick and after doing so, she managed to remain perfectly balanced for a few seconds before gliding off.

