Ben Affleck spotted without wedding ring six days before Jennifer Lopez wedding anniversary

Six days before Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's second wedding anniversary, Ben has been pictured without his wedding ring, amid weeks of ongoing reports that his marriage to Jennifer Lopez is in trouble.

The actor was spotted arriving at his office in Los Angeles on July 10, with pictures published by People showing his car window open revealing his hands on the wheel.

It comes days after Ben was pictured with his wedding ring as he grabbed lunch at Baltaire Restaurant in Brentwood, and Jennifer – who has been in the Hamptons – had hers on during a shopping trip with her manager Benny Medina.

The multi-hyphenate's trip to the east coast came across the holiday weekend, where she also appeared to have been joined by her 16-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian.

Jennifer posted several pictures of his trip on social media, and she was seen enjoying a bike ride with her friend and vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, who shared a snapshot of their outing on social media.

The 54-year-old's visit to Bridgehampton in New York came after she returned from Europe where she had spent a few days with friends.

Two-time Oscar winner Ben is father to children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben and Jennifer wed in an intimate ceremony on July 16, 2022 exchanging vows at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

"In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made very real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very, long last," Jennifer shared with fans on her newsletter a week later.

The couple then celebrated their love with a large spectacle with friends and family at Ben's estate outside of Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, 2022.

But reports have continued in recent months over the state of their marriage, with their $60 million Bel Air mansion being listed for sale, and People reporting that Ben picked up his own items from the house while Jennifer was vacationing in Italy.

Ben is said to be living in a $100k-per-month rental home close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's residence.