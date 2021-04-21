Michael Strahan shares heartbreaking post about his late father - fans react Gene Strahan would be celebrating his 84th birthday

Michael Strahan has taken to Instagram with a touching tribute to his late father, Gene.

The Good Morning America star shared a snapshot showing his dad kitted out in a New York Giants cap and jersey – Michael spent his 15-year football career playing for the team – along with a heartfelt message.

He wrote: "Today would have been my dad's 84th birthday. I've done everything in my life to honor him and make him proud. I'm sad he's gone but happier that he was here! Love you Dad!!"

WATCH: GMA's Michael Strahan's twins model his clothing collection

The 49-year-old – himself a proud father-of-four – was quickly inundated with messages of support from his 1.4 million followers.

"He's looking down on his son with a HUGE smile!" one told the star, with a second writing: "I'm sure he's so proud of you! Sending love x." A huge number of fans left love heart and prayer emojis, while a third wrote: "Beautifully said Michael."

Michael shared a snapshot of his late father, Gene

Michael's father passed away in September 2020 at the age of 83. Gene had been married to wife Louise since 1957 and they spent 63 years together raising their six children.

Shortly after Gene's death, Michael appeared on The Dr. Oz Show and spoke about how he was coping in the wake of losing his dad.

The GMA star pictured with his mother, Louise

The former sportstar revealed he had kept all the emails and texts he had received from his loved ones offering their condolences. "I kept everything," he shared, stating that it was "important" to him to respond "immediately when someone reached out to me".

Michael is a proud father of four

"I'm getting their real emotion at that time, and I wanted them to get my real emotion at that time as well," he said. "It was great because it brought smiles to my face to see these people think of my father and my family, and it made me think of some great things with my dad."

