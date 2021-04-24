GMA'S Michael Strahan delights fans with exciting news - 'finally' The presenter made the announcement with a happy photo

Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan is giving his fans what they want! The father-of-four has made an announcement which his social media followers have all been waiting for.

Michael took to Instagram with a fun photo and message and he received an overwhelming response.

MORE: Michael Strahan shares heartbreaking post about his late father

The star posted a very happy photo of himself on a mug and the words, Pyramid Coffee, surrounding his beaming face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Strahan's twins model his collection

He wrote: "Enjoying my Friday and getting ready for @pyramidabc to return on June 8th! Let’s go!!! @smac_entertainment."

To say his fans were delighted that The $100,000 Pyramid game show is coming back would be an understatement.

MORE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

MORE: Michael Strahan rocks rainbow shorts in epic childhood photo

They bombarded him with messages with many saying, "finally," and others, "thank goodness," and a number of them wrote, "we have missed you".

Michael's game show The $100,000 Pyramid is coming back in June

The show's return has been long-awaited by Michael's legions of loyal fans as they now excitedly gear up to its comeback in June.

In addition to his TV presenting gigs, Michael also has his own clothing label MSX by Michael Strahan.

He recently revealed the "big news" that he and his business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini have further expanded their men's wearhouse partnership with a collection of work leisure apparel under their brand.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan divides fans with latest post as star asks for help

SEE: Good Morning America hosts' weddings: Michael Strahan, Amy Robach and more

Michael has his own clothing line too

The TV personality shared footage of himself modelling pieces from the new collection, alongside the message: "Big news… and it's not about my gap this time lol!

"Starting today, MSX by Michael Strahan is available at @menswearhouse!!

"Thank you all for your continued support for our line! We couldn't do it without you! Link in bio to shop our new styles."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.