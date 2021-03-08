GMA's Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to co-star Robin Roberts during special celebration The Good Morning America star is great friends with his inspirational co-star

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan has paid a special tribute to his "hero" and co-star Robin Roberts to mark International Women's Day on Monday.

The father-of-four took to Instagram to share a powerful message about Robin, alongside a photo of her hosting GMA during Black History Month.

He wrote: "I see her @robinrobertsgma continue to change the industry for women and especially black women. Robin shows you can achieve anything you set your mind to. Robin is a true hero to many, including myself."

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan opens up about his coronavirus battle

Michael finished his tribute with the hashtags 'Chain of inspiration' and 'International Women's Day.'

Michael and Robin have been working together on GMA for many years and have a close friendship.

Robin was the one who announced that the former footballer had coronavirus at the end of January, informing viewers live on air following Michael's absence from the show.

GMA's Michael Strahan paid a poignant tribute to his co-star Robin Roberts

The journalist said: "We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week. He wanted to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID and is at home, quarantining right now."

Luckily, Michael has since made a full recovery and returned to the ABC studios in February to a warm welcome from his co-stars and viewers at home.

The doting father is surrounded by many strong women in his life, including his three daughters.

The GMA co-stars have a close friendship

While he prefers to keep his family life relatively private, the sportsman has been sharing some sweet TikTok videos with his twins Isabella and Sophia on Instagram over the past few weeks.

Most recently, the TV star shared a fun clip that didn't quite go according to plan.

At the end of the video, Michael was seen reaching down to clutch his leg, and he revealed in his caption: "First attempt: caught a cramp in the hamstring at the end. LOL."

Michael sweetly described Robin as his hero

His fans were quick to react. "Don’t injure yourself!" one joked, while a second quipped: "You gave it too much hip!"

The 49-year-old is also dad to daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

