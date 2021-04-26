Michael Strahan's family vacation with children ruined for surprise reason – details The Good Morning America star is a doting dad to four children

Michael Strahan loves nothing more than spending time with his children, and like for any working parent, holidays are especially important.

But when the Good Morning America star took his kids away for Spring Break earlier in the month, he didn't expect to be spending quite so much time on his phone.

Ahead of his trip, the former footballer had posted an epic April Fools prank on Instagram, which showed him pretending to have closed his front tooth gap.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside incredible NY home

As a result, his phone was bombarded with messages during the holiday, and he joked that his family vacation had been "ruined" in part in a new interview on The Ellen Show on Monday.

He told the chat show host: "This prank, people really believed it – people went crazy.

"I truly did not think that people cared that much about my teeth and I just did it as a little prank thinking a few of my Instagram followers would go 'Oh he's kind of crazy.'"

GMA's Michael Strahan revealed his family vacation has been 'ruined' amid his April Fool's prank

He added: "I ruined part of my vacation when I was on Spring Break with the kids, my phone blows up.

"Seven hundred text messages, 400 emails. Everybody's trying to FaceTime me to see, and I fooled everybody."

He continued: "People still think it's real — I had all these messages, like, 'Oh, you do you, we're so proud of you.' But then I had the ones that were saying, 'You let Gap Nation down! You should be ashamed of yourself!'"

Michael had pretended to have closed his front tooth gap

Michael – who has a legion of fans who adore his iconic smile – then reassured viewers: "Gap Nation, I'm here to stay. I'm not going anywhere. April Fool's."

Among those who believed that his prank was real was Michael's GMA co-star Amy Robach.

The mother-of-two was one of the many famous faces to comment on his Instagram post, and when he revealed that it had indeed been a false video, she wrote: "OMG you totally got me Michael," alongside a series of angry face emojis.

