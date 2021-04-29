Michael Strahan makes surprise confession about working on GMA The former footballer has been a co-host on the ABC morning show since 2014

Michael Strahan is a fan favourite on Good Morning America and has been working on the ABC morning show since 2014.

And while the star's career prior to journalism was very different, he has now revealed how it helped him develop into his current role.

In an interview on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, Michael revealed that if the Patriots had beat the New York Giants in the 2001 Super Bowl, he would never have landed a job on morning television.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside NY home

The star explained that after the big win, he was invited for the first time on Live with Regis & Kelly, where he got his first taste of the television world.

He said: "Winning in NYC magnifies you 100 times…having a ring puts you in the national spotlight…winning a Super Bowl was the first and only time that I was ever a guest on Live with Regis & Kelly."

He went on to add that he would "absolutely not" have been working on TV if it wasn't for this moment.

Michael Strahan revealed he wouldn't be at GMA if he didn't win Super Bowl

"Regis asked what I'd do next, and I said if you retire maybe I'll take your job…not knowing that years later that’s exactly what would happen... and being on that show led me to GMA. So absolutely not!"

The father-of-four co-hosted Live with Kelly Ripa from 2012 to 2016 after Regis retired, and during this time the show won two Daytime Emmy Awards.

In 2014, Michael began working as a regular contributor on GMA, and two years later in 2016, he announced that he would be leaving Live to join GMA full time.

The TV host has been working on GMA since 2014

During a recent interview with ET, Michael admitted that he initially found his GMA responsibilities to be "the scariest, most intimidating, hardest thing I've ever done in television," but was proud of how his career has turned around.

He said: "It's not something that is natural in a lot of ways… I had to learn it's not my job to necessarily be the personality. It's not my job to take it wherever you want to take it… Most of all I have to listen.

"It took me a while to learn that, but now to be given that responsibility… I don't take it lightly."

