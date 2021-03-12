Jennifer Lopez shares photo of daughter sobbing following 'split' from Alex Rodriguez The couple were engaged for two years

Jennifer Lopez shared an emotional photo of her daughter, Emme, sobbing following news that her famous mother has reportedly split from Alex Rodriguez after a two-year engagement.

The couple, who were last seen together in February, were reportedly "on the rocks" before calling time on their relationship, according to Page Six.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jennifer can be seen talking to her daughter on FaceTime. Emme is sitting on a bed looking visibly upset as she cuddles her dad, Marc Anthony.

Captioning the photo, Jennifer wrote: "When they are sad but momma and daddy are there #Coconuts. I love you! So proud of you!"

Jennifer also took to her grid to share a series of smiling photos of herself, writing: "Find a good reason to laugh today. Sending everyone love."

Alex also shared a solo shot of himself alone in Miami on Friday with the caption: "Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie… What are your plans for the weekend?"

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. The couple were forced to postpone their 2020 wedding due to the pandemic having planned to tie the knot in a ceremony in Italy in June.

Their wedding was actually postponed twice last year with JLo revealing in December: "We had to cancel the wedding … because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know."

Jennifer looked for a reason to smile on Friday

This would have been the singer's third time walking down the aisle, while Alex would have been a groom for the second time. Jennifer was notably married to Marc Anthony – father of her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme - from 2004 to 2014, Chris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998.

Alex's marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, meanwhile, lasted from 2002 to 2008, and together they share two daughters, Natasha, 16, and 12-year-old Ella.

