Ginger Zee's ballet photo might surprise you The GMA meteorologist never ceases to amaze

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee is a woman of many talents and it turns out so are her children.

The popular meteorologist is a proud mum to her two young sons, Adrian and Miles, and one of them is exploring an unexpected, but utterly adorable hobby.

Ginger's husband, TV personality, Ben Aaron, gave fans a sneak peek inside their family photo album when he shared a picture on his Instagram Stories recently.

The snapshot was of a pair of tiny feet, which were wearing a pair of socks and some neat, black ballet shoes.

Ben simply captioned it: "My ballet boy." While he didn't share his son's face, it looks like he is a keen dancer, and he has the backing of his famous parents.

Ginger and Ben regularly share photos of their children and adore family life.

Ginger's husband shared the sweet photo on Instagram Stories

They welcomed their first son, Adrian, in December 2015, and their second in February 2018.

In the year following the birth of Miles, there were was speculation that Ginger was expecting baby no. 3, but Ben put those rumours to bed with a blunt Facebook message!

"I’m always amazed at how many people ask Ginger if she’s pregnant. It’s as if they skipped that section of their ethical education and think it’s an appropriate thing to do. It’s not.

Ginger and Ben have been married since 2014

"A woman could look like she swallowed a Volkswagen while eating pickles and ice cream and lactating, I still would not ask if she was pregnant. Just don’t ask and no she’s not."

Ginger and Ben live with their sons in New York, but they married in her home state of Michigan seven years ago.

She spoke to People magazine about their beachside ceremony and said: "I am so proud to be from Michigan and I have countless memories of growing up along this gorgeous lake.

"I wanted to have one of the most important moments of my life here and make another of those memories."

