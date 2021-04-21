Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee made an unexpected clothing confession which sparked a fan frenzy.

The popular meteorologist was getting ready for a recent photoshoot and shared a clip of the process on Instagram - and what she did might surprise you.

MORE: Ginger Zee surprises husband with change to appearance - and his reaction is priceless

Ginger wore a crisp white shirt and jeans and was perfectly made up before she grabbed at her button-up top in several places in an attempt to crease it all over!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee shows off her gym-honed body in at-home workout video

She captioned the light-hearted moment: "@msmerylin caught me purposefully wrinkling my shirt for a shoot that was supposed to be "I rolled outta bed like this" — I'm the anti-ironed gal."

While her fans said she looked "gorgeous," and gave her look a firm thumbs up, her un-ironed look caused some controversy amongst Ginger's social media followers.

MORE: GMA's Ginger Zee shares heartbreaking message with her followers

READ: Ginger Zee shares exciting news with gorgeous photo - 'I can't wait'

"My soul just cried watching you wrinkle that shirt, you should have prepped me," wrote one, and a second mirrored the statement when they added: "Did she just? OMG, no."

Ginger creased up her perfectly ironed shirt on purpose

But others joined her in the anti-iron sentiment and said: "Last time I ironed a shirt I had to open a window and convince my neighbors that I was not burning bacon but my shirt."

More marvelled, at Ginger's curly locks and said it was both "beautiful," and "cute".

The TV star embraces her natural hair and admitted during the COVID-19 pandemic that: "The less I do to it, the better the curl gets!"

READ: Ginger Zee leaves fans concerned with worrying storm footage

SEE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

Ginger's fans recent went crazy for her ripped jeans too

That being said, she was thrilled to have her glam squad back after months of doing her hair herself, and she appreciated them more than ever!

Ginger told her followers: "I was definitely spoiled before this year of doing it on my own."

She showcased her newly-coloured and cut tresses recently and fans loved it.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.