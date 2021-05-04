Savannah Guthrie shares exciting news – and her co-stars have the best reaction The Today host is incredibly close to her co-stars

Savannah Guthrie has revealed a new career-high on social media – and her co-stars are made up for her.

The Today show star took to Instagram to share her excitement at her upcoming guest-hosting gig on Jeopardy next month.

The mother-of-two is one of the many guest hosts who will be fronting the iconic game show following the tragic death of legendary host Alex Trebek.

VIDEO: Today's Savannah Guthrie shares rare insight into personal life

Savannah shared several preview photos on the set of the programme, and wrote: "So honored and excited for this! see you this summer @jeopardy Photo Credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc."

Savannah's fellow Today co-stars were some of the first to react to the post, with Al Roker writing: "So excited for tonight!!" while Natalie Morales added: "Amazing!"

Other stars set to guest host Jeopardy in the coming weeks include Good Morning America co-hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, and CNBC host David Faber.

Savannah Guthrie shared her delight at becoming at Jeopardy guest co-host

Previous guest hosts have included Dr. Oz and Katie Couric.

Savannah will be fronting the show in the summer from 14-25 June. Jeopardy has been filling in with guest hosts since Alex's tragic death in November.

The TV icon passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer, and had been the face of Jeopardy since 1984.

Savannah is a regular co-host on the Today show

The Today star has had an eventful start to the year, but recently revealed her delight at getting her second Covid jab.

Savannah had received her first dose of the injection live on the Today show in April, along with co-hosts including Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager.

The star has had her fair share of health updates recently as she also underwent surgery on her eye. She's had several medical procedures after her young son accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train and detached her retina in 2019.

In July 2020 she had cataract surgery in an attempt to restore her vision and Savannah described her latest as: "One last teeny tiny eye surgery and I’m back in business!!!"

