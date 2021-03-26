Rachel Riley melts hearts with new snap of baby Maven - and she clearly takes after dad Pasha Kovalev The Countdown presenter welcomed daughter Maven in December 2019

Rachel Riley has treated fans to a gorgeous new picture of baby Maven - and judging by the snap, it seems the one-year-old tot is clearly taking after her Strictly Come Dancing star dad Pasha Kovalev!

With her arms up in the air, little Maven was seen wearing a gold top, lined with sequins and gems, over her baby clothes.

"Hands up, who's ready to go to the theatre?! This Saturday @riseupwitharts," wrote Rachel across the cute image.

Professional dancer Pasha will be taking part in a new dance show - albeit virtually - this weekend. Since the first lockdown in March 2020, professional dancers and musical theatre performers have not been able to work - which has had a huge impact, both financially and mentally.

And now, Pasha has teamed up with fellow professional dancer Anya Garnis to create Rise Up With Arts. This is a global, virtual event, celebrating the magical connection and transformative power of musical theatre, dance and inspirational stories - and will raise money for charity Theatre Support Fund+ and Actors Fund.

Rachel shared this cute snap of little Maven

Rachel and Pasha met when they were partnered up on Strictly, and announced her pregnancy in May 2019. In June the couple decided to elope and tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, before welcoming their baby girl on 15 December 2019.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, Countdown star Rachel revealed how much her baby daughter enjoys to dance. "She loves dancing," she said. "She's done her first couple of tantrums last week, which at 14 months I'm like ok...it's kind of funny.

Of her dancing skills, which she has clearly inherited from her pro dancer dad, Rachel added: "She's in this phase where whenever we sit down to eat dinner and put some music on, she forces us off the chairs and makes us dance.

"If there's a song that she likes, she pushes you off! The other day it was Barry Manilow, sometimes it's a 90s dance tune. She loves her dancing. As soon as she could start twirling, it's like every night, it's time to dance."

