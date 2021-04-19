Eamonn Holmes shares positive health update amid intense chronic pain battle The This Morning host has been documenting his journey on social media

Eamonn Holmes has given fans a new update on his chronic pain battle. The This Morning host has revealed he is now using circulation boosters, which have helped him "get back out there" doing daily activities.

Of the treatment, the 61-year-old - who is married to Ruth Langsford - has said, via The Sun: "I had a bit of difficulty with walking before and after a double hip operation."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes gives an update on his chronic back pain

He added: "It gives these pulses through your feet and legs and really, really helps with your circulation.

"I credit this with getting me back out on the golf course, getting me out there walking the dog - much to Ruth's approval."

Earlier this month, Eamonn touched upon his ongoing chronic pain health battle with viewers on This Morning and with his Twitter followers.

"Those of you who follow me on social media will know, about a month ago I did something to my back, I don't know how I did it, getting into the car, getting out of a car, getting out of bed, whatever," he told viewers. "I've got an MRI scan, but the trouble is, everything closes for Easter, I haven't got it analysed yet, but what I do know is, I can't sleep at night."

The TV star has been open about his battle with chronic pain

Eamonn then visited the hospital for tests as the pain became too much to handle.

"The pain is absolutely worse at night," he added. "The humbling thing is when you go on social media and you talk to people who suffer from this, age isn't a barrier, where you live isn't a barrier, how much you earn isn't a barrier."

His concerned wife Ruth then added: "A lot of people are struggling." Eamonn continued: "So many of you have this chronic pain situation, from all different sources. So let's talk about this, let's talk to each other, let's talk to a doctor, we hare talking to a pain expert.

Eamonn is married to Ruth Langsford

"I've had this a month, I hope I won't have this much longer, but there are people who have lived with chronic pain their whole lives."

Ruth interjected: "It's awful, and the fact you are tweeting on social media at three-o-clock in the morning because you can't sleep because of the pain, and there are hundreds of thousands of people who are the same. It is a really serious problem, millions of people are affected."

