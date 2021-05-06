Lara Spencer's appearance in new photo with friends gets fans buzzing

Good Morning America's Lara Spencer looked positively glowing in a new selfie she posted on Instagram and her loyal social media followers were all saying the same thing.

The popular TV host was beaming in the snapshot alongside two of her female friends and she captioned it: "Lucky to have you two in my life. Just sayin….."

MORE: Lara Spencer causes a stir with fun photo with her dog

But it was Lara's appearance which sparked a buzz as fans couldn't get over her glowing complexion, her outfit, or her ring!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer's sofa in her home is neverending

Lara looked incredibly fresh-faced - as did her girlfriends - and many people wanted to know their secret.

"So beautiful," wrote one, while a second said: "Nice to see beautiful women who are not airbrushed into cartoons," and a third added: "Lara, your skin is amazing!"

MORE: Lara Spencer's photo of husband sparks major reaction

GALLERY: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

There were also lots of comments on her Penn State University t-shirt and her enormous engagement ring didn't go unnoticed either.

There were so many things Lara's fans loved about her appearance in her photo

Lara sported some serious bling on her left hand and fans remarked: "That ring!" and, "OMG, that diamond".

Her entrepreneur husband, Rick McVey, proposed to Lara in January 2018 with the enormous emerald cut ring.

It was just a few months later, in September, that they walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony in Vail, Colorado.

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer shares incredible beach photo with husband

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer divides fans after asking for gardening advice

Lara and Rick have been married since 2018

Her outdoor nuptials were picture-perfect and the couple got married in front of over 100 of their friends and family.

For both Lara and Rick this is their second marriage, and the GMA presenter has two children, Katharine and Duff, with ex-husband David Haffenreffer while Rick is a doting dad to three grown-up children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.