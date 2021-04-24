Lara Spencer's sun-soaked selfie has fans falling over themselves The Good Morning America co-host was making the most of the gorgeous weather

Good Morning America's Lara Spencer made a social media statement on Friday - and fans loved her look.

The TV presenter wowed with a gorgeous sun-drenched selfie taken in her backyard. Lara wore a pretty purple sweater and leggings as she soaked up the warm weather.

MORE: Lara Spencer stuns fans with rare family photo

Lara looked incredibly relaxed and happy and her caption explained why: "Who’s ready for the weekend?" she asked and was immediately bombarded with comments from her adoring Instagram followers who loved her carefree appearance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Lara Spencer's sofa goes on forever

"Love this, love your style, love your positivity," wrote one, while a second added: "You always make me smile," and a third commented: "Absolutely gorgeous."

Lara certainly looked ready for the weekend herself, and will likely be enjoying a well-deserved break.

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer divides fans after asking for gardening advice

SEE: GMA's Lara Spencer shares incredible beach photo with husband

Not only is she a presenter on GMA, she has her own new TV show, Everything But the House, too.

Lara looked like she was loving life

The HGTV series sees Lara working with a team of appraisers to help homeowners declutter their homes and auction off items.

She's also a busy mum-of-two, and a wife as well.

Lara has two teenage children, son Duff, and daughter, Katharine, who she shares with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer.

MORE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

Lara was recently reunited with her lookalike mum

The star was married to her ex for 15 years before they divorced. She is now happily married to Richard McVey, and her son even walked her down the aisle at their nuptials.

Lara and Richard tied the knot in September 2018, in front of their close family and friends at an intimate wedding in Vail, Colorado.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.