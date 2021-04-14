GMA's Lara Spencer stuns fans with rare family photo to mark special occasion The Good Morning America star comes from a large family

Lara Spencer had the best time growing up in a large family, and is one of five children.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to share a sweet snapshot of herself with her four siblings and mother, as she marked National Sibling Day.

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer shares incredible beach photo with husband

Alongside a picture of the family lined up with their arms around each other, Lara wrote: "I love my 4 sibs! (and the cutest mom in the world – a vision in red!). Happy National Siblings Day to Keith, Lisa, Karen and Kirk."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts delivers bad news live on air

Fans were quick to comment on the heartfelt post, with one writing: "Beautiful family you look fabulous in that blue dress," while another wrote: "A beautiful family pic. I had a beautiful mom too. Enjoy your time together." A third added: "Great looking family."

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer divides fans after asking for gardening advice

MORE: Robin Roberts jokes about negative living situation - and her co-stars react

Lara grew up in the New York suburb of Garden City, Long Island, and has enjoyed a successful career in the city.

Lara Spencer shared a sweet photo of herself with her four siblings and mom

The mother-of-two went into the NBC page program following college, where she volunteered with other reporters to gain experience, and her career has gone from strength to strength ever since.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to Robin Roberts

MORE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

Lara has been working on GMA since 1999, and is a popular co-host. In 2018, the star made the decision to leave her role as one of the co-anchors on the ABC daytime news show to focus on her production company, DuffKat Media, but she has remained as a part-time member of the show, appearing on the programme three days a week.

Lara has been on GMA since 1999

The TV personality is incredibly close to her family and recently enjoyed spending Easter with her mother at home in New York.

Lara shared some lovely photos on social media from their time together, as well as a sweet selfie of the pair with the star's daughter Katharine.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach returns to work after vacation - fans are saying the same thing

The journalist is a doting mum to Katharine and son Duff, who she shares with ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

The TV star with husband Richard McVey

The pair announced their separation in 2015, and Lara has since gone on to find love with New York tech entrepreneur Richard McVey.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan's actions leave Amy Robach unimpressed

The happy couple tied the knot in September 2018, and Richard often appears in pictures on his wife's Instagram account, most recently a gorgeous sunset snapshot during a romantic getaway.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.