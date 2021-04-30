Lara Spencer causes a stir with fun new photo The GMA star sparked a frenzy

Lara Spencer looked to be gearing up for a fun family weekend in a photo she shared with her fans - and they couldn’t get enough of it.

The Good Morning America host took to Instagram with a snapshot with one of her dogs and it sparked a frenzy.

Lara was getting a kiss on the cheek from her pet pooch, Riva, as they posed behind a pair of red, white and blue, personalised cornhole boards.

"Let the games begin!" she wrote. "Riva’s ready to ref our cornhole competition! My friend @toryjohnson just launched a new website called 40boxes.com with great deals on great finds like these. Go get em’ Tory!!!"

The fabulous-looking lawn game was decorated with a giant anchor and 'Lara & Rick' - her husband's name - painted on them.

Lara's comment section lit up with people gushing over both their love of the beanbag throwing game and how cute the photo was.

Lara's fans were desperate to get their hands on the game

"omg... it's my fave game... next weekend let the games begin!" wrote one of Lara's followers, with a second adding: "They are pretty awesome," and a third asked: "When can I order these?"

Tory Johnson also thanked Lara for the plug and wrote: "I love you. Thank you for the love."

Lara has a beautiful home in Connecticut

Lara was posing outside the Connecticut home she shares with her husband, Richard McVey and her two children, Katharine and Duff.

Not surprisingly her beautiful property is immaculate and features stunning Georgian pillars, minimalistic - yet homely - decor and it has a gorgeous pool outside too.

There's an abundance of space to entertain, which means there's more than enough room for a cornhole tournament too.

