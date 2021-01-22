Angelina Jolie looks just like daughter Vivienne in unbelievable throwback photo The resemblance is uncanny!

Angelina Jolie has some seriously strong genes! The star is a proud mother-of-five and her youngest daughter, Vivienne, looks so much like her famous mum.

Fresh-faced portrait photo of the actress - now 45 - before she was an A-list Hollywood star are stunning and the resemblance to her daughter is uncanny.

The photos of Angelina - with straight hair, and her famous pout - were taken in 1991 when she was just 16 years old.

The actress made her movie debut in 1982 when she appeared alongside her father, Jon Voight, in the movie Lookin’ to Get Out. But it wasn't until eleven years later that she had her next feature film.

Angelina shares all of her children, including 12-year-old Vivienne, her twin brother, Knox, Shiloh, and adopted children, Zahara, Pax and Maddox, with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

She previously opened up about how she and Brad - who she was still with at the time - felt about their offspring following in their career footsteps and told Entertainment Weekly: "We think it's fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors. That's not our goal.”

Vivienne had a role in Angelina's movie, Maleficent, because she was the only child who wasn't scared of her mum’s appearance in the film.

"The other three and four-year-old [performers] wouldn't come near me," she added. "It had to be a child that liked me and wasn't afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv."

While it’s clear Angelina doesn’t want her children to be actors, she is encouraging them all to be as educated as possible.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages.

"I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

