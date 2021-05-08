Lisa Kudrow's son looks just like her in celebratory photo The Friends star is a proud mum-of-one

Lisa Kudrow thrust her son, Julian, into the spotlight on Friday to celebrate his birthday - and they look so alike.

The Friends star couldn’t wait to wish her only child a happy birthday and she shared the special moment with her Instagram followers.

Lisa posted snapshots of their virtual celebration on social media and she was inundated with kind comments.

Alongside screen grabs of their chat, she wrote: "FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!"

Her fans were stunned at the resemblance and commented: "He looks just like you. So cute. Happy birthday," and another said: "He has your eyes."

Many sent their best wishes and others discussed his role in Friends.

Lisa wished her son a happy birthday

When Lisa's character, Phoebe Buffay, was pregnant with triplets in the show, the baby bump was real.

Lisa was carrying Julian in her belly while filming the hit show.

The star - who shares her son with her husband, Michael Stern - keeps her family out of the spotlight but previously opened up about having an only child in a rare interview.

Lisa and Julian in 2013

She told Page Six: "[Julian] made it clear from the moment he could speak that he didn't want a brother or sister. To this day, he'll say, 'Thank you.'"

Lisa also chatted to Jimmy Kimmel about Julian leaving home for college in 2018.

She told the talk show host: "He's doing great. I'm doing – well.

"I think I'm handling it really well, and you know, like a mature adult, happy that our son is away… and independent. It's hard!"

On preparing him for leaving home, Lisa added: "I think I did a good job injecting him with the right amount of fear. He's independent and good."

