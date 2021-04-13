Friends star Lisa Kudrow shares glimpse inside beautiful home in LA following exciting news The Phoebe Buffay actress has an incredible home in Los Angeles

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has been keeping a low profile on social media, but returned to Instagram over the weekend.

What's more, the Phoebe Buffay's post followed shortly after the exciting news that the Friends reunion show had finished filming.

Lisa shared several pictures on her Instagram page of her beloved pet dog Emma inside the star's kitchen at her LA home.

In the snaps, Emma was playing with a toy Tchotchke from the upcoming Fox TV show House Broken, which Lisa will feature in.

VIDEO: Lisa Kudrow hosts special Friends reunion

The photos not only helped to draw attention to Lisa's new show, but her stylish home too.

The mother-of-one has a stylish open-plan kitchen with an island in the middle, providing additional space for cooking.

Lisa lives in Beverly Hills with her son Julian and husband Michael Stern.

Lisa Kudrow shared a glimpse inside her stylish kitchen in LA

While the actress is notoriously private, she has previously shared glimpses inside other rooms in the property, including her home office, which features Friends memorabilia and photos of her family.

The star and her family also have a property in Palm Springs, where Lisa's husband stayed during the beginning of lockdown, while Lisa and Julian isolated in Beverly Hills.

Lisa opened up about the setup while talking to Jimmy Kimmel last year. She told the chat show host that she was with her husband "sometimes" and joked that it was the "best way for a marriage to work."

The Friends star has a beautiful house in Beverly Hills

The star said: "We were all together in the desert because we have a house there. And then there was a lockdown so we just stayed put. But that house needed work.

"And then what happened was, it got to be hotter, as it does in the Palm Springs area, so it was too hot for me."

And while fans around the world are excited for the much-awaited Friends reunion, Lisa has previously admitted that her son isn't as keen on his mum's TV show.

Fans can't wait for the upcoming Friends reunion show

During a previous interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, where Lisa was asked whether her son was old enough to watch the hit US sitom.

She replied: "He's 16, he's old enough but he's old enough to know that he's not that interested," before adding: "He loves everybody else, I know that!"

