Christina Anstead shares cute video with children and congratulations are in order The Flip or Flop star co-parents with her ex-husbands

Christina Anstead lets fans into her family home on Wednesday for a very special moment.

The Flip or Flop star was in a celebratory mood and couldn't wait to share her discovery with her Instagram followers.

In the clip she posted on her Stories, Christina was behind the camera as her oldest daughter, Taylor, carried one-year-old Hudson into the bathroom.

WATCH: Christina Anstead marks momentous milestone with her children inside family home

"Show Taylor what you did!" the mum-of-three could be heard saying as they walked into the room.

The brother-sister duo then approached a little, blue potty on the floor where Hudson had gone to the toilet all by himself!

Taylor sweetly applauded her baby brother and said: "Awwww," as Christina said: "Big boy!" and they congratulated the youngster on his proud moment - which given that he is only a year-and-a-half old, is pretty impressive.

Christina is a proud mum to her three children

Christina shares her two oldest children, Taylor, and Brayden, five, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and her youngest with ex, Ant Anstead.

The couple broke up in September 2020 but they are still working through their divorce.

It was in November that Christina formally filed for divorce and asked for joint custody of their son.

Christina shares her youngest son with ex-husband Ant Anstead

She recently asked a court for a "default and judgement" in the split as Ant has not yet responded to her filing in the Orange County Court.

If granted, this would mean Christina could divorce Ant without him responding to the petition.

While they are no longer together, the former couple are doing everything they can to co-parent successfully.

Ant told HELLO! in an exclusive interview: "Being that we both have experience with co-parenting has certainly helped make it easy. We have found a groove that works for us both and puts Hudson first."

The British TV presenter also has two children from his former marriage and they live in the UK.

