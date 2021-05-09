Ginger Zee left stunned by husband's actions in new video inside family home The Good Morning America star is married to Ben Aaron

Ginger Zee was celebrated on Sunday as her family made her feel special on Mother's Day.

But the Good Morning America star was left stunned by her husband Ben Aaron's sweet gesture to mark the occasion – and couldn't resist posting about it on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared footage of Ben on his hands and knees hoovering the carpet in their living room.

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee showcases toned physique in workout video

"Tell me it's Mother's Day without saying it's Mother's Day," Ginger wrote alongside the video.

The clip also gave a glimpse inside Ginger's beautiful family home, complete with stylish French doors leading out to the garden.

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "Oh my! That is the exact Mother's Day present I get every year! And love it!" while another wrote: "Ben is one of a kind! Thank you for sharing your life with us."

GMA's Ginger Zee was pleasantly surprised by her husband Ben Aaron's actions when she woke up!

A third added: "You and Ben are such a wonderful couple and amazing parents. Happy Mother's Day Ginger."

Ginger is a doting mother to sons Adrian, five, and Miles, three, who will no doubt spoil her with gifts too.

In the year following the birth of Miles, there were was speculation that Ginger was expecting baby number three, but Ben put those rumours to bed with a blunt message!

"I’m always amazed at how many people ask Ginger if she’s pregnant. It’s as if they skipped that section of their ethical education and think it’s an appropriate thing to do. It’s not.

Ginger and Ben live in New York with their two children

"A woman could look like she swallowed a Volkswagen while eating pickles and ice cream and lactating, I still would not ask if she was pregnant. Just don’t ask and no she’s not."

Ginger and Ben live with their sons in New York, but they married in her home state of Michigan seven years ago.

The celebrity couple are doting parents to two sons

She spoke to People magazine about their beachside ceremony and said: "I am so proud to be from Michigan and I have countless memories of growing up along this gorgeous lake.

"I wanted to have one of the most important moments of my life here and make another of those memories."

