Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec reveals sadness over family situation – see his emotional message The star hasn't been able to visit his family for months

Aljaz Skorjanec hasn't been able to travel to his native Slovenia for nearly a year due to the coronavirus restrictions and judging by his latest update on social media, it's taking its toll.

The Strictly Come Dancing star has missed several family milestones, such as the birth of his second niece Tia in February, Mother's Day and even birthdays – and over the weekend he expressed how much he was missing his family and how it was affecting him.

"Homesick today. Looking at the photos helps. Miss them way too much," he said across a family picture featuring his sister Lara, his two nieces Zala and Tia, his mother Natasa and his grandmother. He then explained that the men of his family were missing from the picture taken during a family photoshoot. "My dad and Nejc didn't make the photo for some reason," he joked.

Despite feeling sad about not being able to travel to Slovenia, Aljaz has been fortunate to begin rehearsing for his Here Come The Boys dance tour this month – something that has saddened his wife Janette Manrara a bit for a very sweet reason.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of the pair before they became a couple, Janette wrote on Instagram last week: "This was the first picture @aljazskorjanec and I ever took together! 2010! We were just friends then. Little did I know..."

The pro dancer shared a sweet family picture

She added that their London home was feeling a little lonely without him, saying: "He starts rehearsals today for @herestheboys so our home feels a little bit empty. Cannot WAIT to watch him & the whole cast on stage! But for today, reminiscing these beautiful memories is making me smile."

The post prompted plenty of comments from fans, with one writing: "You really make the most gorgeous couple, you both radiate happiness and love," and another adding: "You haven't aged at all! Beautiful pic."

The couple have been married since 2017, celebrating their big day with not one – but three – wedding ceremonies in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks.