Aljaz Skorjanec shows off very slick hair transformation on day out with Janette Manrara The Strictly Come Dancing couple were making the most of lockdown easing

Aljaz Skorjanec really has made the most of lockdown easing. The Strictly Come Dancing star appears to have had his hair cut now that salons have officially opened, and showed off his new slick do during a day out with his wife Janette Manrara.

Like thousands across England, the London-based married couple also headed straight for the pub on Monday 12 April and enjoyed a well-deserved drink in a beer garden.

Appearing in an Instagram video filmed by Janette, their joy at lockdown restrictions gradually lifting was clear to see. Aljaz was even seen mouthing the words 'I love you' as he held his pint of cold beer.

WATCH: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec enjoy day date

"Happy… what's today's date? The twelfth?" Janette asked her husband while giggling as she watched him gaze and talk to his pint. Aljaz shared a close-up video of his beer, captioning it: "Just gonna leave it here…"

Aljaz showed off his new haircut

The couple, who married in 2017, are preparing to return to the Strictly ballroom later this year. They were confirmed in the professional dancers' line-up last month and expressed their joy at being picked again.

Janette wrote: "Cannot express how much joy being a part of this show brings me! NINE years on (where has the time gone?!?) and still love it as if it was day 1; probably even MORE!!" She added: "Grateful to be back and share the stage w/ all of these phenomenal individuals. It's special to work alongside such superstars! They all inspire me, and the team we have is just sublime!"

The couple married in 2017

Meanwhile, the dancers have been entertaining fans with their virtual Remembering the Oscars tour, which has sadly had to be postponed to 2022 due to coronavirus. During the one-hour special which they streamed in a special performance, Janette and Aljaz celebrated the greatest award-winning songs, films and dance routines from the Golden Ages of Hollywood through to Disney family favourites and beyond.

"Our favourite number that we did together was probably Kissing You [from Romeo & Juliet]," Janette told HELLO!. "Aljaz and I are so in love with the routine and when we do it, it feels like there's no one else in the room. I know it sounds crazy but we get really lost in that one.

"I think for us, as husband and wife, it's a perfect combination of dancing with someone you love, doing what you love most in the world, and then doing it to a really beautiful piece of music – it just all comes together in that number."

