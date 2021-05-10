Peter Andre reveals family 'chaos' after son Junior details COVID health battle The family are now out of their ten-day isolation

Peter Andre has revealed that his house descended into "chaos" after his son Junior tested positive for coronavirus - which meant the family had to self-isolate at home for ten days.

With his wife Emily taking work calls over Zoom and his children back to homeschooling, it's safe to say Peter and his loved ones have had to make some adjustments to their routine again.

In a video posted on the family's YouTube channel, the TV star explained: "Junior's now had a PCR test and has tested positive for COVID. He had the headaches, the body aches, he really wasn't feeling great. He's had it - and now we've all got to self-isolate for ten days.

"The kids are at home and it's back to homeschooling. Junior's up in his room not feeling great and Emily has to now do all her Zooms from home. She's in all day in one spot in the living room and all she can hear is the screaming and the madness going on in the house."

The couple have been residing at their home in Surrey with their children, Theo, four, and Amelia, seven, as well as Peter's eldest two kids Princess, 13, and Junior, 15.

However, at the end of the clip, Pete shared his relief as they completed their isolation period. He added: "Today is our last day of self-isolation and we are like, 'Oh my gosh, we can't wait to get out and about.'"

Peter with his eldest children, Junior and Princess

The post comes shortly after Junior took part in an Instagram Live to speak about his COVID-19 symptoms, revealing that he has been suffering from headaches and pain in his body. The teenager even told his followers that he doesn't "want to die".

"Don't manifest it. Listen, if it happens it happens," he said on camera. "But I know God wants me to live my life to the finish, so I'm not gonna die from Covid and if I do, I do. I don't wanna die."

Junior admitted he was confused that he had symptoms from the virus, which he thought only presented in adults. "The first few days, my head was the worst," he shared. "My head was banging so much. I dunno how I got symptoms, because I'm a child, I'm 15. But my head was banging, my body was aching, my throat was fine.

"And then all of a sudden my body's sort of stopped aching – it aches sometimes – my head still bangs but not as much but for some reason my throat is so sore."

He added: "Yeah, I've got COVID. And for some reason I have, like, symptoms. Normally minors don't get symptoms. It's not severe… it's just annoying."

