Peter Andre reveals happy family news - and daughter Princess will be particularly chuffed! The singer has become an uncle again!

Peter Andre has expressed his joy after his brother Chris welcomed a baby daughter with his fiancée, Jenna.

Sharing the happy news in his new! magazine column, the 48-year-old revealed that the adorable newborn shares the same middle name as his 13-year-old daughter Princess.

MORE: Peter Andre melts hearts with romantic holiday throwback picture of wife Emily

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre treated to ultimate birthday surprise

"I'm a proud uncle, as my brother Chris has welcomed a daughter called Crystalla," he wrote. "I'm so happy for him as he's always wanted to be a dad and we absolutely love his fiancée Jenna."

His eldest daughter's middle name is Crystal, while the new addition is named Crystalla Faith Andrea. The name comes as a sweet tribute to Peter's grandmother.

READ: Peter Andre makes sweet revelation about lockdown romance with wife Emily

MORE: Peter Andre addresses why he and wife Emily keep their kids 'offline'

"Princess' middle name is Crystal, and they are both named after mum's mum Crystal," he added. The newborn baby is yet to meet the family since coronavirus travel restrictions are still in place.

"It's beautiful my parents have a new grandchild in their late eighties. They've met her on FaceTime, but it's not the same," explained Peter. "We can't get to Cyprus to meet her and she's the first of the children who is a true Cypriot."

Peter is a doting dad to four children

The singer is a doting father to three other children. He shares Amelia, seven, and Theodore, four, with his wife Emily while Junior, 15, and Princess are from his marriage to ex-wife Katie Price.

READ: Peter Andre makes heartbreaking confession about brother's death

In November, Peter was asked whether he would want to expand his brood - however, baby number five is all down to wife Emily. The father-of-four admitted that while they "discuss things all the time", it's only fair to leave the decision entirely in her hands.

"That is a question for Emily. No matter what us guys think, it's not up to us," he told HELLO!. "She's the one who has to bear the child for nine months…. We discuss things all the time, it'll be down to her in the end."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.