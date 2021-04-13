Peter Andre shares natural snaps of daughter Princess after controversial makeup post The family had a fun day out

Peter Andre has shared some natural snaps of his daughter Princess, after a post from Katie Price featuring the youngster caused some controversy.

Katie divided fans when she posted a picture of her daughter wearing a large amount of makeup, including huge eyelashes, plumped lips and straight hair instead of her natural curls.

"No disrespect, but Princess is so much prettier without makeup and when her hair's natural," wrote one.

But many defended the picture, pointing out that many teenage girls wear makeup.

However, Peter has put some of the criticism to rest, as he posted a series of snaps of himself, Princess, and his wife Emily Andre out on a family day at Hampton Court, with Princess looking completely natural.

The reality TV star posted a series of shots of the family – minus Junior who was studying for upcoming exams – in the surrounding gardens, including an adorable shot of Princess cradling little brother Theo in her arms.

Fans were divided over the amount of makeup used

"Absolutely wonderful day at Hampton Court," Peter wrote. "So nice to be out and see people and be with family. Amazing. Love you England."

Some fans mentioned Princess's natural looks in the comments, with one writing: "These photos just show how stunning Princess is and that she is a natural beauty who doesn't need the full face of makeup and hair straightened."

Another added: "Lovely photos with no filter."

Others complimented the happy family, and one said: "You are an amazing loving Father, you can see family is everything to you."

Another commenter wrote: "Beautiful family and stunning pics."

Princess has a close bond with her family

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant recently melted hearts after sharing a romantic snap of him and wife Emily on a sun-soaked holiday.

The couple posed in the beautiful sunlight against a walled backdrop, as Peter simply captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Fans rushed to compliment the happy couple, with one saying: "The most perfect couple. So happy to see you both so happy, these are true couple goals."

Another remarked: "Absolutely beautiful, this is priceless," while a third added: "You're a very lucky man, she is gorgeous!"

