Nicole Scherzinger's 'real' appearance in beach photo gets fans talking The Masked Singer star is in Hawaii with her boyfriend Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger has been enjoying an incredible Hawaiian getaway with her boyfriend, Thom Evans, and their latest beach photo whipped up a frenzy.

The couple were playing a game of Instagram Vs reality on social media and her unfiltered snapshot - complete with double-chins - was hilarious.

Nicole, 42, and Thom, 36, were perfectly poised in the first photo with the sea behind them and palm trees in the distance. The second was a little less prepared for and the third showed Nicole pulling a face, which didn’t do her beauty justice.

Fans loved the silly snapshots, however, and wrote: "We love you both," and, "it has to be slide no. 3 for me," while others added, "you are the best," and, "hilarious".

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, Nicole and Thom have managed to visit some of the most beautiful places in the world during the last year.

While they've been in Nicole's home country for several months, they've also shared photos from California, Portugal, St Lucia and Turks and Caicos since restrictions were put in place in March 2020.

Nicole and Thom gave a look behind the scenes of their nearly always perfect selfies

Most recently, Nicole celebrated Earth Day with a stunning bikini photo at some Hawaiian waterfalls.

They celebrated a year of being a couple in January 2021 and their Barbados backdrop was incredible - as were their tributes to one another.

In a heartfelt social media post, Thom wrote: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light."

Nicole and Thom have spent the year in some amazing places

She immediately wrote back: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

Nicole and Thom first met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes. They have been going strong ever since.

