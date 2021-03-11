Nicole Scherzinger discusses her new song and exciting future plans – exclusive The singer has released a new song She's Bingo with Luis Fonsi

Nicole Scherzinger has been keeping busy during the pandemic and this week the star released her much-anticipated new single, She's Bingo, with Luis Fonsi.

The Pussycat Doll has opened up to HELLO! about her latest song, and her hopes for the future to perform it live once it's safe to do so.

She said: "I hope this song gets people moving and singing along. Right now, we could all enjoy uplifting and light hearted music and that's exactly what this song is.

VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger shares BTS look in new music video

"I've shot a lot of music videos, and this is on another level. Luis is such a pro, and I'm so excited to be finally collaborating together!

"We met in Vietnam in 2018, we were both headlining a music festival out there, and I'm grateful that this opportunity presented itself to collaborate.

Nicole Scherzinger hopes to perform She's Bingo live with Luis Fonsi in the near future

"When it is safe to attend live performances again, I hope there's an opportunity for Luis and I to perform this song live somewhere!"

In the official video for She's Bingo, Nicole and Luis dance and sing their way around different rooms in a Miami hotel that was transformed to look like iconic cities around the world, from the New York subway to a Tokyo market.

The collaboration was organised by the world's most popular free-to-play mobile bingo game Bingo Blitz, which is played by over one million daily players.

Bingo has a special place in Nicole's heart too, as it reminds her of her family. "When I think about Bingo I think of my family because I used to play it with them all the time and it's super fun," she said.

The singer looked incredible in the new music video

On working with Luis, the singer added: "Fonsi and I met actually met on the other side of the world doing a show together, but we've never worked this closely and intimately before. He's just made the whole project fun."

Luis said: "It's challenging, it's fun. That's what I love to do, I love to produce, not only sing and perform, and I'm really happy that the production just let me put my own flavour to the song."

