Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans share intimate kissing photo after marking first anniversary Happy anniversary to these lovebirds!

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans made sure they toasted their first anniversary in style! Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, the former X Factor judge released several, sun-soaked snaps of the couple - including an intimate selfie of themselves sharing a sweet kiss.

"It starts out like... but always ends up like... [funny face emoji]," the singer remarked. The photos saw the lovebirds show off their flawless figures – with Nicole wearing a chic, animal-print bikini.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans show off incredible figures during lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger performs killer dance routine in tiny black bikini

To mark their milestone together, the Pussycat Dolls star gushed: "Happy Anniversary my love. Who knew my whole world would change a year ago. You are my answered prayer. I love you so very much."

READ: Thom Evans thanks Nicole Scherzinger for 'inspiring' him in heartfelt post

Exclusive: Nicole Scherzinger's fitness secrets revealed as age-defying star turns 42

Thom, a former Scottish international rugby player, added: "In a year that has been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light. Happy 1 year anniversary my love."

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans posed for this intimate snap

Nicole, 42, and Thom, 35, made their relationship official in January, posing on the red carpet together at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe after-party in Los Angeles.

They first met late last year, when Thom auditioned with fellow rugby friends as group Try Star for The X Factor: Celebrity. Just missing out on a place in the grand finale, Thom was triumphant elsewhere, securing the affections of American beauty Nicole.

The couple have celebrated their first anniversary

Since then, the stars have been vocal about their shared passion for fitness, and have been known to post videos of their workouts across social media. In the past, they've completed at-home ab workouts, as well as performing dance routines on Tik Tok and Instagram. They even wind down together after working up a sweat, by taking part in meditation – talk about couple goals!

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.