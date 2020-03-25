Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans show off incredible figures during lockdown gym session The Pussycat Dolls singer and the rugby star met on The X Factor: Celebrity

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans proved they were very much couple goals in their latest Instagram post! Taking to their respective pages, the couple - who confirmed their romance in January - unveiled a fun way to do a workout with your partner in a bid to stay fit during the nation's coronavirus lockdown. Showing off their incredible figures in the process, the lovebirds did a series of lunges, burpees, press-ups and squats – with Wiley's Boasty playing in the background.

"Here are some easy, at home workouts that you can try while self-isolating this week," the Pussycat Dolls singer wrote in the caption. "Inspired by the amazing @glennhigginsfitness!! If you try this at home, tag me! I want to see your workouts @te11 #TogetherAtHome." Fans rushed to thank the pair for sharing their home regime, with one saying: "I'm literally living for you guys right now!! Bringing joy to isolation!!" Another remarked: "Literally the best couple ever!!!!"

The couple made their relationship official in January, posing on the red carpet together at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe after-party in Los Angeles. It is understood that the couple first met late last year, when Thom auditioned with fellow rugby friends as group Try Star for The X Factor: Celebrity. Just missing out on a place in the grand finale, Thom was triumphant elsewhere, securing the affections of American beauty Nicole.

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are in lockdown together

Earlier this month, Thom made sure Nicole knew just how much he appreciates her by sharing a heartfelt message on International Women's Day. Sharing a cute selfie of the couple, the 34-year-old rugby star thanked the singer for "inspiring" him. He wrote: "Thank you for inspiring me every day." The sportsman also added a red love heart emoji and the hashtag #happyinternationalwomensday to the post. Clearly impressed with the rare public display of affection, Nicole replied: "I'm so grateful for you."

