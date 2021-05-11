Jenna Bush Hager recalls emotional memory about dad George W. Bush The Today star recalled her wedding day in 2008

Jenna Bush Hager recalled a touching moment she spent with her dad, George W. Bush, before she walked down the aisle on her wedding day in 2008.

The Today star took a trip down memory lane on Monday as she marked her 13th wedding anniversary with husband Henry Hager.

Jenna revealed that during a quiet moment alone, she and her dad both "wept" after he arrived in his pickup truck to escort his daughter to her wedding.

Speaking of the special moment that made her and her dad cry, Jenna said on the show: "My dad picked me up in a pick-up truck — in his pickup truck — and he said, 'You look beautiful, baby.' And then we both just wept."

Speaking of the happy day itself, Jenna added: "I remember seeing Henry clearly, standing there at this cross that my dad had helped build for us. It's still there, so we have our Christmas services there that we put together. Our kids have gotten to stand on it."

Jenna and her dad 'wept' before he walked her down the aisle

Jenna and Henry wed at the Bush family's Prairie Chapel Ranch near Crawford, Texas, on 10 May 2008.

Following the ceremony, George – who was President at the time – told reporters: "The wedding was spectacular. It's all we could have hoped for ... It was just a special day and a wonderful day, and we're mighty blessed."

He added: "Our little girl, Jenna, married a really good guy."

Jenna marked her 13th wedding anniversary on Instagram

Jenna also marked her anniversary on her Instagram Stories, sharing a series of photos from her wedding day.

One included the couple sharing a sweet kiss, which Jenna captioned: "13 years ago today!" Another saw Henry tenderly wiping a tear from his bride's face as they both stood at the altar.

Jenna also included an image of her paternal grandparents, George H.W. and Barbara Bush, who both passed away in 2018.

