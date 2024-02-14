8 private celebrities who break cover with Valentine's Day tributes: Michael J. Fox, Frances Bean Cobain, Cindy Crawford and more

Love is in the air! You may be spending this Valentine's Day celebrating your loved ones, whether you have a romantic partner or you're spending the day with your kids. Celebrities are no different, as they pay tribute to their loved ones on this loving day.

Whether you're Cindy Crawford or Kris Jenner, there's so much love to share - and the stars know it. Here are our favorite Valentine's Day tributes…

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

© @cindycrawford Instagram Cindy's tribute to husband Rande

The supermodel took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her husband of 25 years, Rande Gerber. Sharing a particularly dashing black and white photo of the former model,

Cindy wrote a brief yet adorable message to Rande: "Happy Valentine’s Day @randegerber! Somehow you manage to keep your cool — even through all the ups and downs of life. Lucky to have you as a partner in life and excited about our new adventures. I [heart] You!"

The couple share two fully grown kids: model and actress Kaia, 22, and Presley, 24.

Lara Spencer and Richard McVey

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara's tribute to Richard McVey

The Good Morning America favorite shared a sweet snap of her husband Richard McVey, who she married in 2018. The couple look super loved up as they have their arms draped round each other in the evening photo.

Lara captioned the photo: "You sure are cute, Valentine o' mine."

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos

© @aliwentworth Instagram Ali's loving post for George Stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali shared an adorable throwback of the couple, captioning the photo with a number of heart emojis.

In the photo, Ali has her arms around her husband of 22 years, and she even added some heart emojis to the photo to show just how much she loves him.

Recently Ali wished her husband a happy birthday with a video compilation of photos of the couple over the years, which she captioned: "Happy Birthday to my everything! Lucky me to get to spend my life with this extraordinary human… here’s to you George!"

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

© @krisjenner Kris sends her love to Corey

Momager Kris Jenner may be busy running the Kardashian Jenner empire, but she still has time to show her long-time partner Corey Gamble some love. Kris shared a photo of herself and Corey to her story, with her sat in a gold gilded throne-like chair, which she captioned: "My Valentine!!!! I love you @coreygamble".

2024 will mark their 10th year together as a couple, and despite rumors, there's no sign of them getting engaged or married - they seem perfectly happy as they are.

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager

© @jennabhager Instagram Jenna's kids

The Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host was sure to show some love for her family, as she shared a photo of her three kids with the caption: "My funny valentines".

© @jennabhager Instagram Jenna and her husband

She followed it up with a blue-toned photo of herself and husband Henry which she captioned: "My blue valentine". Henry and Jenna first met 20 years ago, marrying in 2007.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

© @michaelkirkdouglas Instagram Michael's Valentine tribute to Catherine

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are one of the great love stories of Hollywood, and they have no problem telling the world just how much they adore each other.

Michael was sure to share a beautiful photo of the couple from their Christmas trip to India, with the caption: "Happy Valentine’s Day to my darling Catherine! Love you always and forever @catherinezetajones".

Catherine responded in the comments: "Love you sweetheart", and shared her own video compilation of the couple's greatest photos.

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk

© @thespacewitch Instagram Frances and Riley married last year

After getting married last year, Frances Bean Cobain has kept a low profile with her husband Riley Hawk, son of skateboarding extraordinaire Tony Hawk.

© @thespacewitch Instagram Frances with Riley

Yet the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love shared a glimpse into their uber cool relationship for their first Valentine's Day as a couple, with a photo of them finishing an escape room, and another of them kissing on the beach.

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox

© @tracypollan Instagram Tracy and Michael

It's no secret that Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are an adorable couple, as they have been together for 35 years now. Tracy took to Instagram to share that their love is very much still alive in a cute photo of the couple sat together on a chair on the porch in the sun with their arms around each other.

She captioned the photo: "Nothing better than sunning with my honey! Happy valentines to my one and only".