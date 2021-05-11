Christina Anstead welcomes unexpected bedroom guest The Christina on the Coast star split from husband Ant Anstead in 2020

Christina Anstead has her hands full with three children, an ongoing divorce and two TV shows, and yet she still has time for one very special bedroom guest.

Over the weekend, the Flip or Flop star took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of her controversial companion who took pride of place in her bed!

But it was just her pet pooch, Biggie, kicking back on her designer cushions, rather than a new love interest.

Christina Anstead's ex-husband shares alarming discovery with their son

The pup was panting and looked right at home in the cozy picture which the TV star captioned: "Always wanted a Rottweiler type BF."

The photo would undoubtedly surprise fans who know how house-proud the home renovator is.

Although judging by another recent Instagram post, the Christina on the Coast star is actually fairly laid back when it comes to her home life.

Christina's bedroom guest was her pet pup

She shared an image of all three of her children, Hudson, one, Brayden, five, and Taylor, ten, watching TV in her bedroom.

Her middle child was on the unmade bed and who was sitting by his side? The family's other dog, Cash.

Christina adopted Biggie back in December 2020 and along with an adorable social media photo, she wrote: "Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family - Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love."

Christina lets her dogs on the bed

Christina recently shared some exciting news with fans.

She looked stunning as she posed for a professional photo inside her home and announced: "Excited to share that Christina on the Coast season 3 will begin airing 14 brand new episodes on June 3 at 9pm on @hgtv as well as @discoveryplus.

"This season not only has Amazing transformations it also has a lot of beautiful real estate - including a beachfront home in La Jolla and our second home in Tennessee! My favorite season yet."

