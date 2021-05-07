Christina Anstead makes horrifying discovery with ex-husband She was not expecting that!

Christina Anstead and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, had a stomach-turning moment recently which they unloaded on fans.

The Flip or Flop co-stars - who share two children - have had their fair share of horror stories both on and off-screen, but their latest might be their worst.

MORE: Christina Anstead's former marital home is unreal

Christina posted a clip of one of the upcoming episodes of their house-flipping show on Instagram - and you might want to look away now.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa are horrified at their discovery

In the video, Christina and Tarek are wearing masks, but their horror can’t be disguised as carpet is ripped up by a contractor who makes a discovery.

After initially diagnosing the crumbling floorboards as having dry rot and wood damage they realise there is more.

READ: Christina Anstead shares cute video and congratulations are in order

SEE: Christina Anstead shares gorgeous beach photo to mark special occasion

Christina can be heard saying "Oh my gosh," as she put her hand up to her mouth, "that's disgusting".

The former couple have a new series of their HGTV show

The builder then describes what he can see as he tells Christina and Tarek. "There are bugs in there. They are everywhere. There are bugs and fleas everywhere."

Tarek itched his body and Christina couldn't bear the sight of the creepy crawlies and bolted out of the room.

Despite the calls of, "come back," the star didn't look back and defiantly shouted: "No, no way."

MORE: Christina Anstead's ex-husband shares celebratory family photo to mark special occasion

RELATED: Christina Anstead's ex stuns fans after sharing heartfelt post about son

Christina and Tarek share two children

Prior to the clip shared on her Stories, Christina has excitedly been promoting new episodes of their show.

Although they are no longer a couple, the former husband and wife duo successfully work together and co-parent their children, Taylor, ten, and Brayden, five.

Tarek told Us Weekly: "The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season's episodes are some of the best we've ever done. Who would have thought ten years later the show is getting better?"'

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.