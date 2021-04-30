Christina Anstead's ex-husband stuns fans after sharing heartfelt post about their son The Flip or Flop star split from Ant Anstead in 2020

Christina Anstead's ex-husband is making some major decisions about his future and he explained it all in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

The Flip or Flop star shares her one-year-old son, Hudson, with her former hubby, Ant Anstead, and he credits fatherhood for helping him through the devastating breakup.

MORE: Christina Anstead's appearance with ex-husband in new photo delights fans

Now he’s house hunting for the perfect place to raise his son and he may finally have found their future home after eight months of living in rented accommodation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant Anstead shares alarming discovery he made while house-hunting

The British TV presenter posted an adorable picture of Hudson having a bath in the sink and wrote: "My mum used to bathe me and my brothers in the kitchen sink! I still remember ...

"Hudzo and I have been in a rental in Laguna for over 8 months now. It's basically three rooms. It's been amazing! And made me realize how little I need, and how much I have.

MORE: Christina Anstead's children are adorable in unexpected photo from inside family home

SEE: Christina Anstead shares gorgeous beach photo to mark special occasion

"We always shower together, but occasionally he likes toys in a bath (or sink as we have no bath).

Ant shared the sweet photo of Hudson in the sink

"I’m gonna look back at this chapter with some amazing loving memories as I am reminded of the difference between a "house" and a "home". Blessed!"

He added: "Although I may have some home news to share soon," before ending it with a house emoji.

Ant's fans were blown away by his sweet message and said they couldn't wait to see his new abode and loved his down-to-earth attitude.

MORE: Christina Anstead celebrates sweet family moment - and she can't believe it

READ: Ant Anstead makes heartfelt revelation about being separated from his children

Christina and Ant split in September 2020

One social media follower commended his parenting and said: "A house is built with walls and beams, a home is built with love and dreams. You’re doing awesome Ant," while another added: "I'm sure he'd live in a cardboard box as long as he has his daddy!"

Ant opened up to HELLO! about his less-is-more realisation and told us: "I realise how lucky I am and how little I need. So many people lose sight of what’s real and important, and in my world the most valuable elements were fully presented to me.

"I am a positive and happy person by nature and right now I can honestly say I am happy and at peace."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.