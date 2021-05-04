Christina Anstead's ex-husband shares celebratory family photo to mark special occasion The Flip or Flop star shares two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa

Christina Anstead has remained on good terms with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and the pair continue to work together on their hit TV show, Flip or Flop.

MORE: Christina Anstead's appearance with ex-husband in new photo delights fans

The former couple share two children together, Taylor and Brayden, and it was in honour of their grandmother that Tarek shared a special family post.

Tarek took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message dedicated to his mother, alongside a rare behind-the-scenes video of them together on a photoshoot.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Christina Anstead teases ex Tarek El Moussa - and he has the best comeback!

He wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mother @dominiqueelmoussa. Without you, I'd be nothing.

"You have always been there for me since I was a kid when you would take me to every single sports game and support me in everything I did, to as an adult, when you took care of me in my darkest and sickest times, to now.

MORE: Christina Anstead shares glimpse inside unbelievable family home

MORE: Christina Anstead's ex stuns fans after sharing heartfelt post about son

"You are my rock and my only hope is to be as good of a father to Taylor and Brayden as you were a mother to me. ⁣

Christina Anstead's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa shared a sweet post dedicated to his mother

⁣"You are the best mother, grandmother to my children, and mother-in-law to my future wife and we all love and appreciate you more than words can describe.

"Happy birthday mom, I love you so much."

MORE: Christina Anstead's children are adorable in unexpected photo from inside family home

SEE: Christina Anstead shares gorgeous beach photo to mark special occasion

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet tribute, with one writing: "That was the most kindest words that I ever read someone to write to their mother," while another wrote: "Wonderful heartfelt words." A third added: "Happy birthday to your Mom she looks great."

Tarek has taken his entire family away on holiday

The TV star more than celebrated his mother's big day, having whisked his family off on holiday.

Over the weekend, Tarek shared a sweet picture of himself with his two children and fiancée Heather Rae Young on their vacation, and revealed in the caption that he had taken along his parents too.

MORE: Christina Anstead celebrates sweet family moment - and she can't believe it

READ: Ant Anstead makes heartfelt revelation about being separated from his children

He wrote: "Our first family luau. The number one reason I work so hard is to be able to spend times like these with my whole family, parents too, and share experiences with the people I love.

Tarek and Christina host Flip or Flop together

"Experiences > things ...Do you agree??"

Meanwhile, just before his vacation, Tarek announced the details of the new series of Flip or Flop on social media, in a fun post alongside Christina.

READ: Christina Anstead's ex-husband shares happy update on their relationship

MORE: Christina Anstead's new photo with ex-husband has fans saying the same thing

He wrote: "WE’RE BACK! The first new episode of Flip or Flop is back on tonight on @hgtv at 9PM ET/PT!!

"This was one of our favorite flips we’ve ever done (I swear I’m not just saying that) so I’m really excited for you guys to see it but I want to know… where are my #fliporflop fans at and who’s ready to watch tonight!?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.