Christina Anstead had fans falling over themselves to congratulate after sharing exciting news with them on Instagram.

The Flip or Flop star couldn’t wait to update her social media followers on some big career developments.

Christina looked stunning as she posed for a professional photo inside her home and announced: "Excited to share that Christina on the Coast season 3 will begin airing 14 brand new episodes on June 3 at 9pm on @hgtv as well as @discoveryplus.

"This season not only has Amazing transformations it also has a lot of beautiful real estate - including a beachfront home in La Jolla and our second home in Tennessee! My favorite season yet."

Her fans commented: "Congrats Beautiful Christina. Can't wait to watch," and, "yay!!! I was hoping there would be a season 3. Love the show."

Her renovation series focused on properties in Southern California isn't the only project Christina has on the go.

Christina is excited to announce the release of the third season of her show

She also works with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, on their show, Flip or Flop, and she's a mother-of-three too.

The star - who is currently going through a divorce to her second husband, Ant Anstead - has two children, Brayden, five, and Taylor, ten, with Tarek, and shares her one-year-old son, Hudson, with Ant.

Christina has three children

Christina has been open about the trials of juggling a career and motherhood and called the process "crazy" after her third child was born.

When she first announced season three of Christina on the Coast, she released a press statement and said: "I'm so beyond excited to begin production on season three and grateful for the opportunity. I already have some awesome clients on the lineup and we can’t wait to get designing!"

