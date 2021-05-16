Elizabeth Hurley captivates fans with age-defying appearance in latest photo The Royal star is a doting mother to model son Damian Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley just doesn't age – and her latest picture has proved this once again!

The Royals star took to Instagram over the weekend to post a gorgeous throwback photo of herself modelling a white kaftan and Indian jewellery, and she looked incredible.

In the headshot, Elizabeth rocked bold eye makeup and her hair was sleeked back in loose waves.

"White kaftan & Indian jewellery," the star captioned the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Chic – I love this vibe!" while another wrote: "Beautiful as always." A third added: "Looking very gorgeous."

The mother-of-one is used to travelling the world for work, but since December she has been staying at her country home in Herefordshire throughout the latest lockdown restrictions.

Elizabeth and her son Damian - also a model – have been staying at the estate with a number of other people from their bubble, including friends and family members.

The British model compared her family to The Waltons last year, when she exclusively spoke to HELLO! about life in self-isolation after being locked down at her country home in Herefordshire with eight people.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! at the time in an exclusive interview.

"There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Last summer when the restrictions eased slightly, Elizabeth managed to travel to Riga for work, where she spent several months shooting campaign images for her latest swimwear collection.

It looked like the star had the best time – spending her days posing for photos on the beach – although she admitted she missed the UK, and was happy to be back there in time for Christmas.

