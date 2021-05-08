Elizabeth Hurley's bombshell bikini photo has fans convinced of this The star has a birthday in June

Another day, another knockout bikini photo from Elizabeth Hurley who is fast approaching her 56th birthday in the most sensational way.

The British model turned up the heat in a sequined string bikini for a photo she shared on Instagram.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's wild hair transformation gets fans talking

Elizabeth looked like a woman half her age as she showed off her toned physique and fans were convinced she can't be real.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley dances on the beach at sunset

Many of Elizabeth's social media followers marvelled at her figure and suggested she must be from another planet to look that good.

When one fan asked the star is she just lives on salad, others chimed in with the fact she has great genes.

WOW: Elizabeth Hurley looks unreal in gold chain bikini as she shares good news

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in cut-out mini dress to mark special celebration

Plenty of her followers were left speechless and simply added on-fire emojis in the place of words.

Elizabeth's fans wanted to know how she manages to look so good

Elizabeth has been open about her wellness regime and credits a healthy, balanced diet for her youthful good looks.

She kickstarts the morning with two cups of hot water and although she told the Daily Mail that, "it tastes fairly disgusting," she swears by the drink for her digestive system.

In addition, Elizabeth says sourcing her food locally makes a big difference.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in satin gown with thigh-high split

GALLERY: Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6m mansion has wild interiors

Elizabeth credits a clean diet for feeling her best

"I like simple, natural, easy food," she told The Cut. "I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives. When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm.

"Obviously, that's not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing."

And when it comes to her guilty pleasure… it's totally unexpected. "Sticking my finger in jars of peanut butter," she admitted to Healthy Living Magazine.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.