Elizabeth Hurley's wild hair transformation gets fans talking in stunning modelling photo The Royals star has a legion of fans on social media

Elizabeth Hurley is used to modelling different looks, and it's safe to say her latest photo on social media went down a treat with her fans!

WOW: Elizabeth Hurley looks unreal in gold chain bikini as she shares good news

The Royals star took to Instagram on Monday to share a striking black-and-white image of herself with volume-heavy hair, which didn't go unnoticed by her followers.

In the comments section, many took to complimenting her appearance, with one writing: "That hair!" while another wrote: "Come on hair!" A third added: "This is such a beautiful look."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley frolics on the beach for a good cause

The picture showed Elizabeth modelling in a black vest and skinny jeans while clutching onto a riding whip in a campaign for Jordache.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley glows in plunging gold dress during special evening

WOW: Elizabeth Hurley looks unreal in gold chain bikini as she shares good news

In the caption, she wrote: "Wielding a riding crop for @jordache #fb."

The mother-of-one often shares modelling pictures on her social media account, in particular snapshots of her wearing the latest swimwear pieces from her brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Elizabeth Hurley looked incredible with wild hair

The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley stuns in turquoise bikini during pre-lockdown holiday

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in cut-out mini dress to mark special celebration

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her website.

Elizabeth Hurley lives in Herefordshire with her son Damian

The star was used to travelling around the world to exotic beach locations prior to the pandemic where she would shoot campaigns for her swimwear label.

The model managed to spend several months in Riga in the summer when travel restrictions had eased in the UK, but returned home just before Christmas, and has remained there ever since.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's eye-popping red swimsuit leaves fans speechless

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in white swimsuit in sun-soaked beach photo

The swimwear model formed a bubble with a group of friends and family members – including her mum Angela and son Damian – at the beginning of the pandemic last March.

The Royals star is the main swimwear model for her brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach

The actress likened their experience to The Waltons in an interview with HELLO! last April, and detailed their days together, which included cooking, sharing out the household chores and limiting screen time, so that they didn't "turn into couch potatoes."

READ: Elizabeth Hurley smoulders in stunning skin-bearing selfie - see photo

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley branded 'most beautiful woman in the world' following new photo

Elizabeth's country home is in Herefordshire and boasts a spacious living room, bar area and huge garden.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.