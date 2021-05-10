Elizabeth Hurley commands attention in slinky number with must-see photo The model has been residing in her Herefordshire country home

Elizabeth Hurley is celebrating the end of lockdown life with an incredible must-see photo.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 55-year-old beauty uploaded a gorgeous picture of herself dressed to the nines as she reflected on the past 12 months.

"Hopefully my last weekend home alone....#lockdownisnearlyover," she positively wrote in the caption.

The stunning snap saw Elizabeth pose up a storm in a slinky halter-neck top, complete with gold sequins and a plunging neckline. With her brunette tresses left loose in tousled waves, the mum-of-one accentuated her beauty with lashings of black mascara and a nude lip gloss.

Fans were mesmerized, with one writing: "Sooooo freaking beautiful!!" Another remarked: "Breathtakingly beautiful xx." A third post read: "You're gorgeous!"

Elizabeth and her son Damian have spent the majority of the coronavirus pandemic at the actress' estate. However, they have been bubbled up with some family members and friends, too.

This was the photo Elizabeth shared of herself

The British model compared her family to The Waltons last year, when she exclusively spoke to HELLO! about life in self-isolation after being locked down at her country home in Herefordshire with eight people.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! at the time in an exclusive interview. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

