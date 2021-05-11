Alex Rodriguez 'shocked' by Jennifer Lopez's reunion with Ben Affleck ARod and JLo split at the beginning of April

Alex Rodriguez is still coming to terms with Jennifer Lopez's recent reunion with her former flame, Ben Affleck.

It is being widely reported that JLo and Ben enjoyed a week-long break in Montana after attending the VAX LIVE concert together in LA. And her ex is said to be "shocked" by the news.

A source told E! News that the former baseball star thought the pair would "be able to make it work and reconnect", adding that Alex is "saddened" by the reunion and has reached out to let Jennifer know he is upset.

Alex, 45, and Jennifer, 51, started dating in February 2017 and announced their engagement two years later. In mid-April, however, they released a joint statement confirming their split.

Jennifer and Alex ended their engagement in mid-April

There were initially rumours of a break up back in March, but neither the singer nor the athlete confirmed they were going their separate ways. In fact, they told the Today show at the time: "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

Jennifer and Ben, meanwhile, ended their engagement some 17 years ago. They first started dating in July 2002 while filming Gigli together, and in November that same year the Batman star had popped the question.

Ben and Jennifer were together from 2002 until 2004

But just a few days before they were due to tie the knot in September 2003, they called off the wedding because of "excessive media attention". They eventually decided to split in January 2004 with Jennifer later describing their breakup as her "first real heartache".

Just a few weeks ago, Ben, 48, was photographed by Page Six exiting Jennifer's white Escalade SUV. While they were not pictured together in the car, sources told the publication that "security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house".

