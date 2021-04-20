Sharon Stone dazzles in high-cut bodysuit and heels The Ratched star put on a show-stopping display

Sharon Stone is sending shockwaves through Hollywood with her exciting new memoir, but it was her cover shoot for Elle Spain which got fans talking on Tuesday.

The Ratched actress, 63, put on a show-stopping display for a photoshoot which she shared on Instagram.

Sharon posted a photo of herself wearing a super high-cut bodysuit, heels and a long green coat. She was sat in a chair with her legs stretch out in front of her.

WATCH: Sharon Stone shares her beloved mother's reaction to book dedication

"Thank you @elle_spain and your incredible team," she wrote before listing all the glam squad who helped create her look.

The photo for the magazine stunned her fans who commented: "Always classic, timeless, fearless and stunning," and, "so beautiful".

Sharon wowed on the cover of Elle Spain

Sharon - who shared a second image of herself posing in her underwear - has been incredibly busy lately, promoting her eye-opening memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice. In the book, she spills on her life in Hollywood and lifts the lid on controversial topics she's never spoken of before.

Sharon recently opened up about feeling like she had lost her "radiance" following her stroke in 2001 and told Oprah Winfrey on Super Soul: "My radiance went away. It isn't so much your beauty, but your radiance. It's a radiance and a magnetism and a presence."

Sharon also shared a second shot of her looking effortlessly cool

Oprah then interjected to agree, adding: "It's a vibrancy that comes, first of all, from health."

Sharon continued: "And I think when you're in this kind of business that we're in, they start telling you that you don't have it anymore and you start believing it."

Her comments sparked a major reaction from fans who responded to the interview with heartfelt assurance that she was and always will be radiant.

